Analyzing Western Asset's Ex-Dividend Date

On February 17, 2021, Western Asset (NYSE:WIW) declared a dividend payable on May 28, 2021 to its shareholders. Western Asset also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before May 21, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Western Asset will be on May 20, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.03. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.17% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Western Asset's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Western Asset has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and an overall upward trend regarding its yields. Last year on January 21, 2021 the company's payout was $0.03, which has returned to its value today. Western Asset's dividend yield last year was 3.08%, which has since grown by 0.09%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

