Ex-Dividend Date Insight: High Income Securities

On April 5, 2021, High Income Securities (NYSE:PCF) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on April 30, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for High Income Securities will be on April 20, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.08. That equates to a dividend yield of 10.65% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

High Income Securities's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, High Income Securities has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on December 18, 2020 the company's payout was $0.08, which has returned to its value today. High Income Securities's dividend yield last year was 11.65%, which has since decreased by 1.0%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on High Income Securities's previous dividends.