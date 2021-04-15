Ex-Dividend Date Insight: THL Credit Senior Loan

THL Credit Senior Loan (NYSE:FSLF) declared a dividend payable on April 30, 2021 to its shareholders as of April 12, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of THL Credit Senior Loan's stock as of April 19, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. THL Credit Senior Loan has an ex-dividend date set for for April 16, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.07, which equates to a dividend yield of 5.8% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding THL Credit Senior Loan's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, THL Credit Senior Loan has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on December 17, 2020 the company's payout was $0.07, which has returned to its value today. THL Credit Senior Loan's dividend yield last year was 6.11%, which has since decreased by 0.31%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

