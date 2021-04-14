 Skip to main content

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Patterson Companies

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2021 10:32am   Comments
On March 16, 2021, Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on April 30, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Patterson Companies has an ex-dividend date planned for April 15, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.26. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.21% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Patterson Companies's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Patterson Companies has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on April 8, 2020 the company's payout was $0.26, which has returned to its value today. Patterson Companies's dividend yield last year was 5.52%, which has since decreased by 2.31%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

