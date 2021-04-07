 Skip to main content

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Toll Brothers

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2021 10:14am   Comments
On March 9, 2021, Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) declared a dividend payable on April 23, 2021 to its shareholders. Toll Brothers also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before April 9, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Toll Brothers is set for April 8, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.17, equating to a dividend yield of 1.23% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Toll Brothers's Dividend History

Over the past year, Toll Brothers has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on April 8, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.11, which has since increased by $0.06. Toll Brothers's dividend yield last year was 1.29%, which has since decreased by 0.06%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Toll Brothers's previous dividends.

 

