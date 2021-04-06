Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Kite Realty Gr Trust

Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG) declared a dividend payable on April 15, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 10, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Kite Realty Gr Trust's stock as of April 8, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Kite Realty Gr Trust will be on April 7, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.17. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.91% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Kite Realty Gr Trust's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Kite Realty Gr Trust has seen its dividend payouts and yields descend downward overall. Last year on March 26, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.32, which has since decreased by $0.15. Kite Realty Gr Trust's dividend yield last year was 7.14%, which has since declined by 3.23%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

