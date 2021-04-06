Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Wabash National

On February 18, 2021, Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) declared a dividend payable on April 29, 2021 to its shareholders. Wabash National also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before April 8, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Wabash National, which has a current dividend per share of $0.08, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for April 7, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.85% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Wabash National's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Wabash National has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on April 1, 2020 the company's payout was $0.08, which has returned to its value today. Wabash National's dividend yield last year was 2.55%, which has since decreased by 0.7%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

