Analyzing BNY Mellon High Yield's Ex-Dividend Date

On March 24, 2021, BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE:DHF) declared a dividend payable on April 22, 2021 to its shareholders. BNY Mellon High Yield also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before April 8, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for BNY Mellon High Yield will be on April 7, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.02. That equates to a dividend yield of 8.35% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

BNY Mellon High Yield's Dividend History

Over the past year, BNY Mellon High Yield has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on December 3, 2020 the company's payout was $0.02, which has returned to its value today. BNY Mellon High Yield's dividend yield last year was 8.87%, which has since decreased by 0.52%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

