Understanding Comcast's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021
On January 28, 2021, Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) declared a dividend payable on April 28, 2021 to its shareholders. Comcast also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before April 7, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Comcast has an ex-dividend date planned for April 6, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.25. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.07% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Comcast's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Comcast has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on March 31, 2020 the company's payout was $0.23, which has since grown by $0.02. Similarly, Comcast's dividend yield in last year was 1.94%, which has since grown by 0.13%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Comcast's previous dividends.

 

