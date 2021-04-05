Understanding Brandywine Realty Trust's Ex-Dividend Date

On February 24, 2021, Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on April 21, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Brandywine Realty Trust has an ex-dividend date planned for April 6, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.19. That equates to a dividend yield of 6.24% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Brandywine Realty Trust's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Brandywine Realty Trust has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and an overall upward trend regarding its yields. Last year on April 6, 2020 the company's payout was $0.19, which has returned to its value today. Brandywine Realty Trust's dividend yield last year was 5.09%, which has since grown by 1.15%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Brandywine Realty Trust's previous dividends.