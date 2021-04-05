Analyzing Movado Group's Ex-Dividend Date

On March 25, 2021, Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on April 21, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Movado Group has an ex-dividend date planned for April 6, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.2. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.72% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Movado Group's Dividend History

Over the past year, Movado Group has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields climb upward overall. Last year on June 10, 2019 the company's payout sat at $0.2, which has returned to its value today. Movado Group's dividend yield last year was 3.0%, which has since grown by 0.72%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

