Analyzing First Trust Inter Dur's Ex-Dividend Date

On March 22, 2021, First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE:FPF) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on April 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. First Trust Inter Dur, which has a current dividend per share of $0.13, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for April 1, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 6.59% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

First Trust Inter Dur's Dividend History

Over the past year, First Trust Inter Dur has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on December 1, 2020 the company's payout was $0.13, which has returned to its value today. First Trust Inter Dur's dividend yield last year was 6.83%, which has since decreased by 0.24%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on First Trust Inter Dur's previous dividends.