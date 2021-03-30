Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Pegasystems

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) declared a dividend payable on April 15, 2021 to its shareholders as of March 16, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Pegasystems's stock as of April 1, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Pegasystems, which has a current dividend per share of $0.03, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for March 31, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.1% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Pegasystems's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Pegasystems has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on March 31, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.03, which has returned to its value today. Pegasystems's dividend yield last year was 0.16%, which has since decreased by 0.06%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

