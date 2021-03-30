 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyzing Royal Gold's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 10:13am   Comments
Share:

On March 4, 2021, Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) declared a dividend payable on April 15, 2021 to its shareholders. Royal Gold also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before April 1, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Royal Gold is set for March 31, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.3, equating to a dividend yield of 1.16% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Royal Gold's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Royal Gold has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (April 2, 2020), the company's payout sat at $0.28, which has since increased by $0.02. Royal Gold's dividend yield last year was 1.13%, which has since grown by 0.03%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Royal Gold's previous dividends.

 

Related Articles (RGLD)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 4, 2021
Looking into Royal Gold Inc. P/E Ratio
Royal Gold: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 3, 2021
Earnings Preview for Royal Gold
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ExDivDividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com