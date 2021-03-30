Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Ingredion

On March 16, 2021, Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) declared a dividend payable on April 26, 2021 to its shareholders. Ingredion also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before April 1, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Ingredion has an ex-dividend date set for for March 31, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.64, which equates to a dividend yield of 2.77% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Ingredion's Dividend History

Over the past year, Ingredion has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on March 31, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.63, which has since increased by $0.01. Ingredion's dividend yield last year was 3.56%, which has since decreased by 0.79%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Ingredion's previous dividends.