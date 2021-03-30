Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Regal Beloit

On January 25, 2021, Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on April 16, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Regal Beloit has an ex-dividend date set for for March 31, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.3, which equates to a dividend yield of 0.9% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Regal Beloit's Dividend History

Over the past year, Regal Beloit has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on March 26, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.3, which has returned to its value today. Regal Beloit's dividend yield last year was 1.44%, which has since decreased by 0.54%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

