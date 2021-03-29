Analyzing Lincoln Electric Holdings's Ex-Dividend Date

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) declared a dividend payable on April 15, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 17, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Lincoln Electric Holdings's stock as of March 31, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Lincoln Electric Holdings, whose current dividend payout is $0.51, has an ex-dividend date set at March 30, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 1.75% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Lincoln Electric Holdings's Dividend History

Over the past year, Lincoln Electric Holdings has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on March 30, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.49, which has since increased by $0.02. Lincoln Electric Holdings's dividend yield last year was 2.15%, which has since decreased by 0.4%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

