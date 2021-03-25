Analyzing Main Street Capital's Ex-Dividend Date

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) declared a dividend payable on April 15, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 23, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Main Street Capital's stock as of March 29, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Main Street Capital will be on March 26, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.2. That equates to a dividend yield of 6.9% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Main Street Capital's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Main Street Capital has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on January 28, 2021 the company's payout sat at $0.2, which has returned to its value today. Main Street Capital's dividend yield last year was 8.73%, which has since decreased by 1.83%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

