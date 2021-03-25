Analyzing Hurco Companies Ex-Dividend Date

On March 12, 2021, Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) declared a dividend payable on April 12, 2021 to its shareholders. Hurco Companies also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before March 29, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Hurco Companies will be on March 26, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.14. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.51% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Hurco Companies's Dividend History

Over the past year, Hurco Companies has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on March 27, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.13, which has since increased by $0.01. Hurco Companies's dividend yield last year was 2.2%, which has since decreased by 0.69%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Hurco Companies click here.