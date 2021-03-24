Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) declared a dividend payable on April 9, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 10, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Terreno Realty's stock as of March 26, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Terreno Realty will be on March 25, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.29. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.96% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Terreno Realty's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Terreno Realty has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (March 26, 2020), the company's payout sat at $0.27, which has since increased by $0.02. Terreno Realty's dividend yield last year was 1.86%, which has since grown by 0.1%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

