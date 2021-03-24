Understanding Retail Props of America's Ex-Dividend Date

On March 15, 2021, Retail Props of America (NYSE:RPAI) declared a dividend payable on April 9, 2021 to its shareholders. Retail Props of America also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before March 26, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Retail Props of America will be on March 25, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.07. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.37% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Retail Props of America's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Retail Props of America has experienced an overall downward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on December 24, 2019 the company's payout was $0.17, which has since decreased by $0.1. Similarly, Retail Props of America's dividend yield last year was 4.94%, which has since declined by 2.57%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Retail Props of America click here.