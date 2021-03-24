Analyzing World Fuel Services's Ex-Dividend Date

On March 15, 2021, World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) declared a dividend payable on April 9, 2021 to its shareholders. World Fuel Services also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before March 26, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. World Fuel Services, whose current dividend payout is $0.12, has an ex-dividend date set at March 25, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 1.34% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding World Fuel Services's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, World Fuel Services has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on March 26, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.1, which has since increased by $0.02. World Fuel Services's dividend yield last year was 1.71%, which has since decreased by 0.37%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

