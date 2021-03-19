Understanding First Trust/aberdeen's Ex-Dividend Date

On March 10, 2021, First Trust/aberdeen (NYSE:FEO) declared a dividend payable on March 31, 2021 to its shareholders. First Trust/aberdeen also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before March 23, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for First Trust/aberdeen will be on March 22, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.35. That equates to a dividend yield of 9.58% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

First Trust/aberdeen's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, First Trust/aberdeen has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on March 20, 2020 the company's payout was $0.35, which has returned to its value today. First Trust/aberdeen's dividend yield last year was 11.22%, which has since decreased by 1.64%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about First Trust/aberdeen click here.