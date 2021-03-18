Understanding First Guaranty Bancshares's Ex-Dividend Date

On February 18, 2021, First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) declared a dividend payable on March 31, 2021 to its shareholders. First Guaranty Bancshares also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before March 22, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. First Guaranty Bancshares, which has a current dividend per share of $0.16, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for March 19, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.89% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding First Guaranty Bancshares's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, First Guaranty Bancshares has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields climb upward overall. Last year on March 20, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.16, which has returned to its value today. First Guaranty Bancshares's dividend yield last year was 3.44%, which has since grown by 0.45%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

