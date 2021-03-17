 Skip to main content

Understanding Big Lots's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2021 10:40am   Comments
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) declared a dividend payable on April 2, 2021 to its shareholders as of March 5, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Big Lots's stock as of March 19, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Big Lots has an ex-dividend date set for for March 18, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.3, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.98% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Big Lots's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Big Lots has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on March 19, 2020 the company's payout was $0.3, which has returned to its value today. Big Lots's dividend yield last year was 5.27%, which has since decreased by 3.29%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Big Lots's previous dividends.

 

