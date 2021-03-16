Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a dividend payable on March 31, 2021 to its shareholders as of January 12, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Gladstone Land's stock as of March 18, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Gladstone Land is set for March 17, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.04, equating to a dividend yield of 3.72% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Gladstone Land's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Gladstone Land has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on November 19, 2020 the company's payout was $0.04, which has returned to its value today. Gladstone Land's dividend yield last year was 3.74%, which has since decreased by 0.02%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

