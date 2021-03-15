Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

On February 24, 2021, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on March 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will be on March 16, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.16. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.98% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's Dividend History

Over the past year, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has experienced an overall downward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on March 12, 2020 the company's payout was $0.32, which has since decreased by $0.16. Similarly, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's dividend yield last year was 2.28%, which has since declined by 1.3%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's previous dividends.