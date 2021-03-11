 Skip to main content

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Shaw Communications

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 10:38am   Comments
On January 13, 2021, Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on May 28, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Shaw Communications, whose current dividend payout is $0.1, has an ex-dividend date set at May 13, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 6.68% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Shaw Communications's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Shaw Communications has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on February 11, 2021 the company's payout was $0.1, which has returned to its value today. Shaw Communications's dividend yield last year was 7.09%, which has since decreased by 0.41%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

