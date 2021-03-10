 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyzing Triton International's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2021 10:15am   Comments
Share:

On February 16, 2021, Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) declared a dividend payable on March 26, 2021 to its shareholders. Triton International also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before March 12, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Triton International will be on March 11, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.57. That equates to a dividend yield of 4.19% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Triton International's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Triton International has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on March 12, 2020 the company's payout was $0.52, which has since grown by $0.05. Triton International's dividend yield last year was 5.37%, which has since decreased by 1.18%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Triton International's previous dividends.

 

Related Articles (TRTN)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Chinese Factories Won't Build Enough Boxes To Save US Shippers
Triton International: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ExDivDividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com