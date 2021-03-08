 Skip to main content

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: SBA Communications

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 10:11am
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) declared a dividend payable on March 26, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 22, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of SBA Communications's stock as of March 10, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. SBA Communications has an ex-dividend date set for for March 9, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.58, which equates to a dividend yield of 0.89% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

SBA Communications's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, SBA Communications has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (March 9, 2020), the company's payout sat at $0.47, which has since increased by $0.11. SBA Communications's dividend yield last year was 0.64%, which has since grown by 0.25%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

