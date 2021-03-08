 Skip to main content

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: PPL

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 10:14am   Comments
PPL (NYSE:PPL) declared a dividend payable on April 1, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 18, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of PPL's stock as of March 10, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for PPL is set for March 9, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.41, equating to a dividend yield of 5.91% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

PPL's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, PPL has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields climb upward overall. Last year on March 9, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.41, which has returned to its value today. PPL's dividend yield last year was 4.58%, which has since grown by 1.33%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

