Understanding MGM Resorts Intl's Ex-Dividend Date

MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) declared a dividend payable on March 15, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 10, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of MGM Resorts Intl's stock as of March 10, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. MGM Resorts Intl, which has a current dividend per share of $0.0, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for March 9, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.03% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding MGM Resorts Intl's Dividend History

Over the past year, MGM Resorts Intl has seen its dividend payouts and yields descend downward overall. Last year on March 9, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.15, which has since decreased by $0.15. MGM Resorts Intl's dividend yield last year was 1.83%, which has since declined by 1.8%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

