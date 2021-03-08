 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Understanding MGM Resorts Intl's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 10:12am   Comments
Share:

MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) declared a dividend payable on March 15, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 10, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of MGM Resorts Intl's stock as of March 10, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. MGM Resorts Intl, which has a current dividend per share of $0.0, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for March 9, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.03% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding MGM Resorts Intl's Dividend History

Over the past year, MGM Resorts Intl has seen its dividend payouts and yields descend downward overall. Last year on March 9, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.15, which has since decreased by $0.15. MGM Resorts Intl's dividend yield last year was 1.83%, which has since declined by 1.8%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on MGM Resorts Intl click here.

 

Related Articles (MGM)

Is DraftKings Looking To Take Over Score Media and Gaming?
Sports Betting Operator DraftKings Posts Q4 Beat, Raises 2021 Guidance After More State Launches: What Investors Should Know
Macau Lifts Coronavirus Travel Restrictions From Mainland China, Boosting Casino Stocks
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
FanDuel, DraftKings Take Early Lead In Michigan, But Here's How Barstool Could Be A Big Winner
Why BofA Sees $2B Opportunity In Canadian Sports Betting
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ExDivDividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com