Analyzing Hudbay Minerals's Ex-Dividend Date

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) declared a dividend payable on March 26, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 18, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Hudbay Minerals's stock as of March 9, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Hudbay Minerals is set for March 8, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.01, equating to a dividend yield of 0.22% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Hudbay Minerals's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Hudbay Minerals has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on March 7, 2019 the company's payout was $0.01, which has returned to its value today. Hudbay Minerals's dividend yield last year was 0.33%, which has since decreased by 0.11%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

