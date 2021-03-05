Understanding Kronos Worldwide's Ex-Dividend Date

On February 24, 2021, Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on March 18, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Kronos Worldwide has an ex-dividend date set for for March 8, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.18, which equates to a dividend yield of 4.95% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Kronos Worldwide's Dividend History

Over the past year, Kronos Worldwide has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on March 2, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.18, which has returned to its value today. Kronos Worldwide's dividend yield last year was 6.3%, which has since decreased by 1.35%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Kronos Worldwide click here.