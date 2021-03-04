 Skip to main content

Understanding Ultrapar Participacoes's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 10:15am   Comments
On February 25, 2021, Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on March 21, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Ultrapar Participacoes will be on March 5, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.07. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.66% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Ultrapar Participacoes's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Ultrapar Participacoes has experienced an overall downward trend regarding its dividend payouts and an upward trend regarding its yields. Last year on March 2, 2018 the company's payout was $0.28, which has since decreased by $0.2. Ultrapar Participacoes's dividend yield last year was 2.29%, which has since grown by 1.37%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Ultrapar Participacoes click here.

 

