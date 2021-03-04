 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyzing Tronox Holdings's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 10:15am   Comments
Share:

On February 24, 2021, Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) declared a dividend payable on March 19, 2021 to its shareholders. Tronox Holdings also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before March 8, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Tronox Holdings will be on March 5, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.08. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.59% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Tronox Holdings's Dividend History

Over the past year, Tronox Holdings has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on March 6, 2020 the company's payout was $0.07, which has since grown by $0.01. Tronox Holdings's dividend yield last year was 3.18%, which has since decreased by 1.59%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Tronox Holdings's previous dividends.

 

Related Articles (TROX)

ROCE Insights For Tronox Holdings
5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector
48 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
18 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ExDivDividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com