Analyzing Owens-Corning's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2021 10:41am   Comments
On February 4, 2021, Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) declared a dividend payable on April 2, 2021 to its shareholders. Owens-Corning also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before March 5, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Owens-Corning has an ex-dividend date set for for March 4, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.26, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.28% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Owens-Corning's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Owens-Corning has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on March 5, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.24, which has since increased by $0.02. Owens-Corning's dividend yield last year was 1.51%, which has since decreased by 0.23%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

