Analyzing Forward Air's Ex-Dividend Date

On February 2, 2021, Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) declared a dividend payable on March 19, 2021 to its shareholders. Forward Air also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before March 4, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Forward Air has an ex-dividend date planned for March 3, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.21. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.15% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Forward Air's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Forward Air has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (March 4, 2020), the company's payout sat at $0.18, which has since increased by $0.03. Forward Air's dividend yield last year was 1.09%, which has since grown by 0.06%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Forward Air click here.