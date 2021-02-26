Ex-Dividend Date Insight: W R Grace

W R Grace (NYSE:GRA) declared a dividend payable on March 23, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 9, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of W R Grace's stock as of March 2, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. W R Grace has an ex-dividend date set for for March 1, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.33, which equates to a dividend yield of 2.16% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

W R Grace's Dividend History

Over the past year, W R Grace has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (February 24, 2020), the company's payout sat at $0.3, which has since increased by $0.03. W R Grace's dividend yield last year was 1.8%, which has since grown by 0.36%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

