Understanding Advanced Drainage Systems's Ex-Dividend Date

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) declared a dividend payable on March 15, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 4, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Advanced Drainage Systems's stock as of March 1, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Advanced Drainage Systems has an ex-dividend date planned for February 26, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.09. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.42% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Advanced Drainage Systems's Dividend History

Over the past year, Advanced Drainage Systems has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on February 28, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.09, which has returned to its value today. Advanced Drainage Systems's dividend yield last year was 0.84%, which has since decreased by 0.42%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Advanced Drainage Systems's previous dividends.