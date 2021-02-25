Market Overview

Understanding Juniper Networks's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2021 10:15am
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) declared a dividend payable on March 22, 2021 to its shareholders as of January 28, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Juniper Networks's stock as of March 1, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Juniper Networks, whose current dividend payout is $0.2, has an ex-dividend date set at February 26, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 2.9% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Juniper Networks's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Juniper Networks has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on February 28, 2020 the company's payout was $0.2, which has returned to its value today. Juniper Networks's dividend yield last year was 3.25%, which has since decreased by 0.35%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Juniper Networks click here.

 

