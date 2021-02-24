Ex-Dividend Date Insight: FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) declared a dividend payable on March 18, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 5, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of FactSet Research Systems's stock as of February 26, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. FactSet Research Systems, whose current dividend payout is $0.77, has an ex-dividend date set at February 25, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 0.98% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding FactSet Research Systems's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, FactSet Research Systems has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on February 27, 2020 the company's payout was $0.72, which has since grown by $0.05. Similarly, FactSet Research Systems's dividend yield in last year was 0.96%, which has since grown by 0.02%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

