Analyzing Barnes Gr's Ex-Dividend Date

On February 12, 2021, Barnes Gr (NYSE:B) declared a dividend payable on March 10, 2021 to its shareholders. Barnes Gr also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before February 25, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Barnes Gr, whose current dividend payout is $0.16, has an ex-dividend date set at February 24, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 1.21% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Barnes Gr's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Barnes Gr has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields climb upward overall. Last year on February 26, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.16, which has returned to its value today. Barnes Gr's dividend yield last year was 0.97%, which has since grown by 0.24%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Barnes Gr click here.