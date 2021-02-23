Analyzing Community Healthcare's Ex-Dividend Date

On February 11, 2021, Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on March 5, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Community Healthcare, whose current dividend payout is $0.43, has an ex-dividend date set at February 24, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 3.63% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Community Healthcare's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Community Healthcare has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (February 14, 2020), the company's payout sat at $0.42, which has since increased by $0.01. Community Healthcare's dividend yield last year was 3.56%, which has since grown by 0.07%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

