Understanding bebe stores's Ex-Dividend Date

On February 12, 2021, bebe stores (OTC:BEBE) declared a dividend payable on March 11, 2021 to its shareholders. bebe stores also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before February 25, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. bebe stores, which has a current dividend per share of $0.06, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for February 24, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 5.0% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

bebe stores's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, bebe stores has seen its dividend payouts and yields descend downward overall. Last year on February 26, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.17, which has since decreased by $0.11. bebe stores's dividend yield last year was 11.45%, which has since declined by 6.45%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

