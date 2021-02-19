Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Nuveen Municipal 2021

On February 12, 2021, Nuveen Municipal 2021 (NYSE:NHA) declared a dividend payable on February 26, 2021 to its shareholders. Nuveen Municipal 2021 also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before February 23, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Nuveen Municipal 2021, which has a current dividend per share of $0.15, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for February 22, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 18.11% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Nuveen Municipal 2021's Dividend History

Over the past year, Nuveen Municipal 2021 has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on October 14, 2020 the company's payout was $0.01, which has since grown by $0.14. Similarly, Nuveen Municipal 2021's dividend yield in last year was 0.74%, which has since grown by 17.37%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

