Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Allison Transmission

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 10:14am   Comments
Share:

On February 11, 2021, Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) declared a dividend payable on March 5, 2021 to its shareholders. Allison Transmission also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before February 22, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Allison Transmission, which has a current dividend per share of $0.19, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for February 19, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.76% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Allison Transmission's Dividend History

Over the past year, Allison Transmission has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on March 6, 2020 the company's payout was $0.17, which has since grown by $0.02. Similarly, Allison Transmission's dividend yield in last year was 1.57%, which has since grown by 0.19%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Allison Transmission's previous dividends.

 

Related Articles (ALSN)

Allison Transmission: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2021
Earnings Preview for Allison Transmission
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ExDivDividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com