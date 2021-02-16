Market Overview

Analyzing Reinsurance Group's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 10:14am   Comments
On February 8, 2021, Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on March 4, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Reinsurance Group will be on February 17, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.7. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.56% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Reinsurance Group's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Reinsurance Group has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and an overall upward trend regarding its yields. Last year on February 5, 2020 the company's payout was $0.7, which has returned to its value today. Reinsurance Group's dividend yield last year was 1.84%, which has since grown by 0.72%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Reinsurance Group click here.

 

