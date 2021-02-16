Understanding Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal's Ex-Dividend Date

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NEA) declared a dividend payable on March 1, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 8, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal's stock as of February 18, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal has an ex-dividend date set for for February 17, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.02, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.93% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal's Dividend History

Over the past year, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal has experienced an overall downward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on November 12, 2020 the company's payout was $0.06, which has since decreased by $0.03. Similarly, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal's dividend yield last year was 4.9%, which has since declined by 2.97%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

