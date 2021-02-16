Ex-Dividend Date Insight: AudioCodes

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) declared a dividend payable on March 4, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 4, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of AudioCodes's stock as of February 18, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. AudioCodes has an ex-dividend date planned for February 17, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.16. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.03% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding AudioCodes's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, AudioCodes has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on February 6, 2019 the company's payout was $0.11, which has since grown by $0.05. AudioCodes's dividend yield last year was 1.69%, which has since decreased by 0.66%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

